Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

By Editorial Desk
Netflix original ‘Scoop’, starring Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, is based on former journalist Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days In Prison’. Creator and director Hansal Mehta shared anecdotes of filming the series in an IMDb Exclusive.

Speaking of the process of filming Scoop, Hansal Mehta said, “Scoop deals with a pet world of mine which is a Gujarati joint family. The aspirations that come from within that small unit. It’s an exploration into our current times through the story of Jagruti Pathak. It’s the story of Jagruti, an ambitious journalist who wants a story at any cost. It’s an exploration of ambition, of aspiration.”

“I think what we’ve done through this entire journey is to show that Jagruti, being a reporter, then becomes the reported. Good stories allow room for introspection, and I think that’s what we’ve tried to do. I respond instinctively to things and give a lot of freedom to my team members to let their imagination run wild.”

Mentioning a notable scene, Mehta said, “There was one sequence where Jagruti is watching TV where she’s disgraced. The scene was over, and I started screaming Pathak! Pathak! with 300 women screaming alongside. Sort of talks of a vicarious pleasure you derive from prying into somebody’s private life. So, most of my good moments are unplanned.”

Talking about his method of choosing stories, Hansal mentioned, “I like to choose a story relevant to our times. As social media is becoming so rampant and has become a tool into passing judgment, almost foreshadowing the times that we’re living in. You’re not interested in the acquittal; you’re interested in the crime, and you’re interested in finding an unlikely criminal.”

When Hansal Mehta was asked if there would be a headline about him, he said it would be “A Man Who Knows Nothing”.

