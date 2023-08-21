scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Kannada comedy drama ‘Aachar & Co.’ premiere announced

Premiere announced; Kannada comedy drama 'Aachar & Co.' written and directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy and co-written by Kanan Gill

By Editorial Desk
Kannada comedy drama 'Aachar & Co.' premiere announced
Kannada comedy drama 'Aachar & Co.' on Prime Video

Prime Video announced the global digital premiere of the Kannada comedy drama, ‘Aachar & Co.’ written and directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, the film has been co-written by comedian Kanan Gill, and stars Murthy himself alongside Anirudh Acharya, Harshil Koushik and Sudha Belawadi in pivotal roles.

Set in 1960s Bangalore, the film centres around civil engineer Madhusudhan Aachar and his wife Savithri’s conventional family, and their lives as they grapple with modernization while upholding their heritage. But when the head of the family, Madhusudhan, unexpectedly passes away, the family is suddenly facing a new reality with shifting dynamics, that compels all members to contribute towards household responsibilities.

Against the backdrop of evolving gender roles and societal norms, Aachar & Co. portrays the challenges of raising a large family, managing their wellbeing, and educating children, among other functions in this heartwarming story.

Adeptly delving into the themes of women empowerment, self-reliance, and valuing familial bonds, the movie beautifully evokes a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for one’s cultural roots.

Aachar & Co. will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India from August 22.

7
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Director Selvamani Selvaraj says he was 'fascinated with Veerappan's fractured psyche'
Next article
Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah, Shruti, Nayanthara turn Barbie with AI spin
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

Sports

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Lyrics

AP Dhillon – With You Song Lyrics

Sports

Sara Wakita, Tenshi Iwami claim historic victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

News

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

News

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may trigger new-onset high blood pressure: Study

Sports

'I'll keep plugging along and try to win games…', Maxwell keen to extend his international career as long as possible

News

Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

News

Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'

Technology

6 in 10 retailers plan to adopt AI, ML globally: Report

News

‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life

News

Aayush Sharma returns to Azerbaijan for the final schedule of 'Ruslaan'

Technology

Samsung unveils world's first gaming title featuring HDR10+ GAMING standard

News

Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah, Shruti, Nayanthara turn Barbie with AI spin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US