Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ set to return with second season

The hit streaming show 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' is set to return with its second season.

By Editorial Desk
Neeraj Pandey

Netflix today announced a creative partnership with Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks. Following the success of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, the two companies will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series. The second season of fan favourite Khakee will be the first series out of the deal.

Known for their adeptness at crafting stories with a global appeal, Friday Storytellers has gained international acclaim for their commitment to creating compelling narratives and exploring diverse storytelling formats. The first collaboration between Netflix and Neeraj Pandey gave rise to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a thrilling cop-criminal chase set against the backdrop of Bihar, enthralling audiences across the country in signature Neeraj Pandey fashion.

Loved by both audiences and critics, the series was one of India’s Top 10 TV Shows for over five months and became one of longest trending shows on Netflix in India. Following this remarkable success, the second season of Khakee will bring another thrilling story to the audiences.

Speaking about the partnership, Neeraj Pandey, acclaimed filmmaker and founder of Friday Filmworks, “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter.’ This propels us to work harder!”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President – Content, Netflix India, said, “Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences. With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favourites we can create together. The second season of ‘Khakee’ is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there’s much more excitement to come.”

Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
