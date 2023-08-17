scorecardresearch
Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple and seen wearing locket given by Abhishek Malhan

Bihar's Rani Manisha Rani was one of the most talked about contestants of the show. She has made a wonderful journey from Bihar into Salman Khan's show which lasted for eight weeks Manisha Rani

By Pooja Tiwari
Bihar’s Rani Manisha Rani was one of the most talked about contestants of the show. She has made a wonderful journey from Bihar into Salman Khan’s show which lasted for eight weeks Manisha Rani, who was part of the Top 5, is overjoyed with all the attention she is getting post Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Recently She visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her father and interacted with the media. Fans spot her wearing the locket given by Abhishek Malhan.

She also obliged fans who requested a picture with her. Manisha wore a pretty pink suit for her visit.

