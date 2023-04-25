scorecardresearch
Massive set of 1,60,000 sq ft constructed for SLB's 'Heera Mandi'

Multi-hyphenate Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his work in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, ‘Devdas, ‘Padmaavat and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi, is currently busy with his streaming series ‘Heera Mandi which is based on the ‘courtesans during the pre-independence era of India.

Sanjay’s affinity towards production design and aesthetics is widely known and ‘Heera Mandi’ is no different. While the costumes will be carrying the fine details, the artwork, colour, and texture, the director has reportedly erected a huge set for the series.

A source revealed that a massive set of close to 1,60,000 sq. ft has been constructed for the series and that the director is personally looking into its minutest details. From the actors’ looks, the intricacies on set, to the art design, the lighting with every scene hoping to capture a different visual vignette.

‘Heera Mandi’, which invites the viewers to the world where courtesans were queens, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series explores the cultural reality of the titular district of Heera Mandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

