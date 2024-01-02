Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Netflix kicks off 2024 at 40,000 feet

Netflix started the New Year on a high, 40,000 feet high! Kevin Hart takes you on an action-packed ride 40,000ft in the sky with Netflix's highly anticipated heist film, 'Lift'

By Editorial Desk
Kevin Hart in Lift _ pic courtesy yt

Netflix has started the New Year on a high, 40,000 feet high! Kevin Hart takes you on an action-packed ride 40,000ft in the sky with Netflix’s highly anticipated heist film, ‘Lift’, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

This video snippet gives you a minute long sneak peek into this heart racing, one of a kind heist film.

‘Lift’ is about an international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), who races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

