Nikhil Sachan's Hindi novel 'UP 65' to be adapted into a web series

The Hindi novel ‘UP 65’ by author Nikhil Sachan is set to be adapted into a web series. Nikhil has adapted the story for the screen and is chuffed with his story reaching a wider audience through the medium of OTT.

Set in the vibrant city of Banaras, ‘UP 65’ takes viewers on a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life.

Sharing his excitement, Nihkil said: “I am thrilled that ‘UP 65’ will reach a much wider audience with the screen adaptation. Hoping that the show will receive the love the book has received. I am sure the show will take all of us back to our college days and make us relive the best days of our life.”

The quirky and humorous tale unveils the hidden side of student life, presenting a delightful concoction of everlasting friendships, sweet romances (and breakups), and everyday masti of these intriguing “geniuses” from hinterland India.

The series is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta (Fresh Lime Films), and is helmed by Gaganjeet Singh.