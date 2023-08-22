scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pratik Sehajpal on his cameo in 'Aakhri Sach': It was thrilling, fun experience

Pratik Sehajpal, who will be seen in a cameo role in investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach', called it a thrilling challenge and fun experience

By Agency News Desk

Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who will be seen in a cameo role in investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, called it a thrilling challenge and fun experience. Pratik will have a special appearance as the man in love with Anya (played by Tamannaah Bhatia), the investigating officer who is on a case that shook everyone to the core.

‘Aakhri Sach’ introduces an exciting twist through Pratik’s cameo – like a surprise element that adds a layer to Anya’s past life.

As his character weaves its way into the storyline, the unfolding drama takes on new dimensions.

Talking about his cameo, Pratik who portrays a character determined to win the attention of Anya, a determined cop, said: “Being part of ‘Aakhri Sach’ was a thrilling challenge that I eagerly embraced. Even though it was for a short time, being on set with the beautiful and talented actor Tamannaah Bhatia was truly inspirational for me.”

“The dedication she brings to the craft is unmatchable and it is displayed in the performances they gave. Playing a character smitten by Tamannaah on-screen investigative officer persona was both a thrilling challenge and a fun experience,” he added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events.

Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, will embark on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ promises to take viewers you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India's Urban Air Mobility infrastructure market to reach $6.2 mn by 2033: Report
Next article
Soneya poster out: Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar twinning in white outfits
This May Also Interest You
News

Raveena heaps praise on Sushmita's 'Taali': 'Baat mein dum hai'

News

Suniel, Athiya, Ahan shower birthday love on Mana Shetty

News

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' set to return with second season

News

Soneya poster out: Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar twinning in white outfits

Technology

India's Urban Air Mobility infrastructure market to reach $6.2 mn by 2033: Report

Sports

UAE bowler Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

Tanuj Virwani plays a 'level-headed South Delhite' in 'Bajao'

Health & Lifestyle

Intermittent fasting may help Alzheimer patients improve memory, sleep

News

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever to star in family drama 'Yaatris'

Others

Kolkota based astrologer Sumit Bajaj shines at predictions for Bollywood

Sports

I did it at Lord’s: Smith reveals details of wrist injury that rules him out of SA tour

News

Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kareena Kapoor Khan for upcoming project

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, flaunts her belly button piercing; Fan says, ‘Motherhood looks good on you...

Technology

YouTube sees over 1.7 bn views on AI tool-related videos in 2023

News

Raftaar didn't talk much on 'Bajao' sets to stay in character

Technology

Microsoft to sell off Activision Blizzard’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft

News

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has 6 different action directors from across the world

News

Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US