Priyanka Chopra flaunting her high thigh blue dress in style with Richard Maddon at Citadel premiere

Priyanka Chopra's 'hot' chemistry with Citadel co-star Richard Madden is praised by everyone

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hot’ chemistry with Citadel co-star Richard Madden is praised by everyone. Citadel starts streaming on Prime Video on April 28, ahead of which it was screened in Mumbai for Rekha, Varun Dhawan and other celebs. Priyanka’s Citadel co-star Richard Madden had joined her at the premiere.

While many celebs, such as actor Sayani Gupta, shared photos from the event, Sophie shared her review and praised Priyanka’s performance, calling it ‘damn good’.

Priyanka opted for a thigh-high printed teal dress with a trail, while Richard looked dapper in a black pant-suit set.

Produced by Russo Brothers, the action-thriller will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Priyanka shared picture with Richard Maddon and captioned, “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in mumbai.. @maddenrichard”

