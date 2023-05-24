scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets

The trailer of the upcoming streaming show 'School of Lies' was unveiled on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets
'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets

The trailer of the upcoming streaming show ‘School of Lies’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It presents the story of a missing school boy and how the entire machinery by the school and cops is put in action to find the missing boy.

The trailer follows the RISE – the boarding school, as a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school. It shows Nimrat Kaur in the role of a school counsellor who talks to the students to uncover the mystery behind the boy’s disappearance.

Talking about the series, Nimrat Kaur said, “With the shoot of ‘School of Lies’, I learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way. This unique series, inspired by real life events, brings forth mind boggling unpredictable occurrences behind the closed gates of a fictional boarding school.”

She further mentioned, “Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counsellor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that’ll forever be close to my heart.”

The series also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi, and is inspired by true events. Created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, it has been directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by BBC Studios.

Creator and director Avinash Arun Bhaware said, “‘School of Lies’ is the story of a child’s loneliness, disconnect and repression. Also the story of a child’s freedom, magic and more. Every child, in a boarding school or otherwise, will go through these phases at some point or the other. In today’s world, children are much more sensitive and exposed. ‘School of Lies’ is a story of the times we live in, and an attempt to look with empathy at all the forces within us that may liberate or destroy us.”

The eight part series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajeev Sen says he was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' but turned it down
Next article
Lajong on cloud nine, proud to represent Meghalaya in I-League again
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Lajong on cloud nine, proud to represent Meghalaya in I-League again

News

Rajeev Sen says he was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' but turned it down

Sports

IPL 2023: Happy for Dhoni, would be nice to meet him in the final, says Hardik

Sports

Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow

Technology

Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo

Sports

Paris 2024: Number of opening ceremony spectators still undefined

Technology

HP introduces new 'Laser printers' for home, small businesses in India

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I have 8-9 months to decide', says Dhoni on retirement talks

News

Netflix, Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz collaborates for crime investigative drama, ‘Kohrra’

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover why this woman can't feel pain, heals more rapidly

News

Manoj Bajpayee on 'Bandaa,' 'Despatch,' 'Joram' and 'Family Man 3'

News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson get in heated exchange with man at Cannes Film Fest

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't allowed breakfast before doing 200 sit-ups, push-ups as child

Sports

Everything he touches turns to gold, and that's why he's named Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Suresh Raina

News

Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer

Technology

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

Technology

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US