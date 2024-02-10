Sushmita Sen: I could write a book on Aarya

HomeOTTNews

Sushmita Sen has spoken about her journey on ‘Aarya’ and shared that she could write a book on the character, describing how much it has changed and moved her.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Sushmita Sen has spoken about her journey on ‘Aarya’ and shared that she could write a book on the character, describing how much it has changed and moved her. “I could write a book on Aarya, describing how much this character has changed and moved me. Trying to sum up Aarya in two lines is a tough task because this character means so much to me.”

The 48-year-old actress said that the character Aarya embodies the strength and power of a woman.

“In this season, you’ll see her facing tough times, feeling broken, and almost giving up. There’s a scene in which she’s even pointing a gun to her head; but here’s the beauty: that doesn’t make her any less strong. It just shows strength comes in different forms, whether you’re winning or facing challenges head-on.”

‘Aarya’ is an Indian crime-thriller drama. The series started with Aarya, an independent woman who seeked to protect her family and joined a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

