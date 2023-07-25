scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ explosive teaser trailer revealed

From the world of 'The Boys' comes 'Gen V', which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V

By Editorial Desk
'The Boys' Spinoff 'Gen V' explosive teaser trailer revealed
'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' _ pic courtesy yt

Prime Video released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original series Gen V. The series will debut with three episodes on Friday, September 29, followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.

The official teaser gives audiences a peek into life at Godolkin University, America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P J Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How screenwriter in Ria Nalavade helped define her UP65 character
Next article
Heist, comedy, drama with dash of astrology come alive in 'Choona' trailer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Teenager Caicedo scores in Colombia's win over South Korea

Technology

Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

News

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined', weeks after his remains found

News

Shefali Shah had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she’s an actor

News

Heist, comedy, drama with dash of astrology come alive in 'Choona' trailer

News

How screenwriter in Ria Nalavade helped define her UP65 character

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

News

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US