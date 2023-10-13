Tom Hiddleston shares what excites him about ‘Loki’

New adventures await Marvel Studios fans with the upcoming new season of Loki. After the stellar success of season 1, the God of Mischief is back with an all-new quest to uncover new secrets of the TVA and those that control it. Giving fans a glimpse of the journey so far, Disney+ Hotstar shared two new featurettes with beloved star Tom Hiddleston and executive producers Kevin R Wright and Kevin Feige, highlighting how the Original live-action series has taken over fans. Loki Season 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on October 6 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, with new episodes each week.

Sharing what excites him the most about Loki, Tom Hiddleston said, “What I like about playing Loki is he plays all the keys on the piano. He could be fun comedic but also volatile and angry.”

In the second featurette, Disney+ Hotstar provides a Season 1 refresher to viewers as it recaps how Loki and Agent Mobius locked horns with the TVA to go on a journey of suspense and secrets regarding variants and the flow of time in the Multiverse.

Excited to take the story further, Tom Hiddleston added, “I am excited to be back. Back at the TVA, back with this amazing team. We get to go further and take bigger risks to create this endlessly fascinating box of tricks. And I feel excited and inspired about where we go next.”

The highly-anticipated Original live-action series is directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani. Kevin R. Wright, serves as an executive producer alongside Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron with Trevor Waterson as Co-Executive Producer. The series is written by Eric Martin acting as Head Writer and also features Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan in pivotal roles.

Join God of Mischief, Loki on his journey across the Multiverse in Loki Season 2, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar