'Tooth Pari' creator Pratim D Gupta has Kolkata as a character in the series

Pratim D. Gupta, the writer-creator of the streaming series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, drew inspiration from his formative years in Kolkata to create an immersive experience for the series which is set against the backdrop of a land divided between ‘Uppar’ (Human world) and ‘Neeche’ (Vampire world) ki duniya, and narrates the love story between a human and a vampire.

One of the things that stands out in the series is the presentation of Kolkata, its architecture, culture and the narrow alleys. Kolkata is more than a location in the series.

Talking about the experience of shooting in Kolkata, Pratim said: “Shooting in Kolkata was a transformative experience – immersing ourselves in a city that is so steeped in literature, art, music, as well as philosophy. Kolkata isn’t simply the location where the story of ‘Tooth Pari’ is set. It’s a character in its own right and it propels the story forward. It was important for us to authentically portray the nuances of the city’s culture in our scenes, to go as far as even have each character in the series embody its spirit.”

He also spoke about his debut project and showcasing the city he grew up in: “‘Tooth Pari’ is a story that is close to my heart, and I am truly excited to share it with the world. In exploring the uncharted territories of human-vampire relationships, the series goes beyond merely representing a love story; it, in fact, celebrates the beauty of acceptance and the power of love in a city that is full of heart and soul.”

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ is streaming on Netflix.