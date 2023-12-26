Thursday, December 28, 2023
When Ananya Panday received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

Ananya Panday, whose streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' released on Tuesday, shared an interesting incident when she received a one word text from the Internet's favourite Jackie Shroff.

By Agency News Desk
During a podcast with comic artistes Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Ananya, who appeared with her ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, said, “Can I tell what happened with me about Jackie sir? He just randomly texted me saying ‘Bhidu’. I asked him, ‘yes sir?’ and he didn’t reply.”

At this point, Rohan interjected as he said, “That’s the Indian version of getting a knighthood.”

Ananya further mentioned, “Then I met him a few days later at a screening or some event. I said, ‘Sir, you just sent me Bhidu and you didn’t reply, what’s up?’. He said, ‘I just wanted to tell you ki main hoon’.”

The room burst out laughing as Tanmay said, “Dude! What an honour.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is streaming on Netflix.

More in Entertainment

