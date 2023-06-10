scorecardresearch
Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

X-Men's most famous and beloved character Wolverine will be battling the Predator from the 1987 Hollywood sci-fi action horror blockbuster film

By Agency News Desk
X-Men’s most famous and beloved character Wolverine will be battling the Predator from the 1987 Hollywood sci-fi action horror blockbuster film, in a limited issue Marvel comic titled ‘Predator vs. Wolverine #1’.

According to Marvel’s official website: “The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy, the acclaimed writer known for taking Wolverine’s ferocious spirit to its limits in the character’s current ongoing solo series.”

“Percy will be joined by a host of all-star artistic talent including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more. The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who’s been stalking him since his earliest days. Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!”

The plot synopsis on Marvel is as follows: “One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory or glorious death.”

The new series is set over the course of several decades and will follow the long and harsh life of Logan, and explore key periods from his past, including his time as the test subject of the Weapon X programme and his time in Madripoor.

The series will then trace the battle of Wolverine and the Yautja or the Predator, who has set its sights on the most dangerous prey in the universe, which he then finds in the immortal adamantium laced mutant.

With each encounter, more blood will be shed between the two battle-hardened and deadly opponents. ‘Predator vs. Wolverine #1’ will be released on September 20, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

