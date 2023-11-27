Angad Bedi: 'Nani is extremely humble and a much loved name'

Angad Bedi’s first look from his south debut film ‘Hi Nanna’ has been released and he is over the moon to share screen space with Telugu star Nani.

Angad commented: “Being a part of ‘Hi Nanna’ is a thrilling journey, especially since it marks my entry into the vibrant Telugu film industry. Collaborating with a versatile actor like Nani was a great experience. Nani is extremely humble and a much loved name, and this is an exciting collaboration for me.”

What adds to the anticipation is Angad’s reunion with his ‘Lust Stories’ co-star Mrunal Thakur.

Angad shared: “Teaming up with Mrunal for the second time adds a special touch to the project. Our camaraderie, coupled with the dynamic duo of Nani and me, promises a cinematic treat for the audience.”

‘Hi Nanna’ is directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K. S. under Vyra Entertainments.