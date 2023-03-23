scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Gaurav Chopra, who is basking in the success of his recently released OTT series 'Rana Naidu', and has worked in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer

By News Bureau

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is basking in the success of his recently released OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’, and has worked in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘Blood Diamond’, shared his experience working with a transgender person in ‘Rana Naidu’.

Often male or female actors are cast to essay the role of a transgender person. But ‘Rana Naidu’ went a step ahead and cast a transgender person.

Gaurav Chopra, who plays the character of Prince Reddy in the show, said: “The sequence did not display any nudity. Because a transgender person was involved, it was conceptually brave. I believe it was a landmark decision by Karan Anshuman, our creative director, to cast a transgender person in the part.”

He continued: “If someone is my co-actor, I don’t differentiate and treat them any differently based on their gender and their sexual preferences and it is very important to give respect and feel equal while doing such a scene. I will still play the scene with the same conviction if it was anyone. I treated Chandni with the same regard and seriousness as I did Rana and Ventakesh sir.”

He further mentioned: “I believe in treating everyone equally because I’m constructing the scene with a co-actor. I am aware that I am acting in a scenario with another person, and that only when both actors perform well will the scene appear excellent.”

‘Rana Naidu’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

Previous article
Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods
Next article
Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US