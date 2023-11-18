R Madhavan thanks IAF for letting him attend Dubai Airshow

Actor R Madhavan attended the Dubai Airshow 2023 with the Sarang Helicopter team of the Indian Air Force which left him awestruck. Thanking the helicopter team for allowing him to watch the show with them, he also commended their performance and congratulated them, wishing them the best for their future endeavours.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a clip which featured several pictures of himself with the esteemed IAF contingent.

This included their women pilot, trainers, as well as the organisers.

Expressing his awe, he wrote: “What an awesome show..the Sarang team was awesome and graceful..Thank you all for the affection, love, and the most extraordinary afternoon and wish you all the very best. @sarang_iaf..#dubaiairshow @photo_toky..thanks for the love pic of the squad”

He also featured an astounding clip of Sarang Helicopter team’s great helicopter display in spending formation, leaving behind a beautiful ray of colours.

In addition, it also featured the IAF’s HAL LCA Tejas Mk.1 flying in full glory, flying faster than sound and a contingent later flying in spectacular formation.

Currently, the ‘3 Idiots’ star is geared up for his upcoming film ‘Amriki Pandit’ which has completed filming. In addition, he will also be seen in an as of now untitled film with director Mithran R. Jawahar which is scheduled for 2024.