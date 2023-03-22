scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for his latest project tentatively titled #NBK108.

By News Bureau

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for his latest project tentatively titled #NBK108. On the festive occasion of Ugadi which is celebrated as Telugu New Year, the makers have released the star’s first look from the movie which promises to be a mass entertainer.

They have released two posters that present Balakrishna in two different avatars.

Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster. He is shown wearing sacred threads on his neck and hand. There is a tattoo inked on Balakrishna’s hand.

The second poster presents him in an aggressive avatar with a beard and handlebar moustache, the rising sun behind Balakrishna. He looks much younger here. The two posters are mass-appealing and generate a lot of curiosity. The tagline- ‘This time beyond your imagination’ further hikes the interest.

The movie is expected to combine Balakrishna’s style of mass appeal and Anil Ravipudi’s style of commercial elements. This prestigious project in the crazy combination is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

The movie features the happening actress Sreeleela playing a very crucial role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the heroine opposite Balakrishna.

#NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman, who scored the music for Balakrishna’s last two movies, is composing tunes for #NBK108. The collision of three forces, Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history.

C Ram Prasad will oversee cinematography, Tammi Raju is the editor, and Rajeevan will be the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part in the movie.

Previous article
Tri-nation football tournament: Playing in Manipur a moment of joy for Blue Tigers, says coach Stimac
Next article
Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery
This May Also Interest You
News

Imran Khan's wife Avantika cryptically hints they might already be divorced

Sports

Swiss Open 2023: Gayatri-Treesa crash out, Malvika qualifies for main draw

News

SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars

News

Actress Sheena Chohan to play female lead in biopic titled 'Sant Tukaram'

News

Brooke Shields amazed she survived being sexualised from 11

Sports

Golden Girl P.T.Usha to be conferred honorary doctorate by Central Univ Kerala

Sports

ICC Player Rankings: Siraj loses top position to Hazlewood in ODI, Williamson rises to no.2 in Test

Sports

Jonny Bairstow to miss entire IPL 2023 as England want him fit in time for Ashes: Report

Sports

Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary

News

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films with 'KD'

News

Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Sports

WPL 2023: Alice Capsey has a free mind and exuberant spirit, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Sports

Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31

News

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

News

Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

Sports

Tri-nation football tournament: Playing in Manipur a moment of joy for Blue Tigers, says coach Stimac

Sports

IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard begins his batting coach role with Mumbai Indians

News

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US