scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'

By News Bureau

Telugu star Nani denied claims about a clash between Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ and his ‘Dasara’ as both are releasing on March 30. “We all love Ajay Devgn and I don’t think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch ‘Bholaa’ in the morning and ‘Dasara’ in the evening.”

He talked about his film and shared: “There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story.”

“It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them.”

There are 36 cuts in the film and he said there is nothing to think about as 22 cuts are from one dialogue only.

“There is a word in Telangana which is used to challenge someone, it is ‘Bhanchaut’ which is a cuss word in the North but not Telangana. So, censor board asked to mute it as it may create issues.”

Previous article
From shooting amidst coal dust to trying alcohol, Nani did it all for 'Dasara'
Next article
IPL 2023: K.L Rahul, Quinton de Kock are the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants, says Aaron Finch
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

News

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Afraid of needles? A puff of air could deliver your next vaccine

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL for 'Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach'

Health & Lifestyle

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life after vet couldn't diagnose problem

Sports

IPL 2023: K.L Rahul, Quinton de Kock are the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants, says Aaron Finch

News

From shooting amidst coal dust to trying alcohol, Nani did it all for 'Dasara'

News

Big B does namaste to fans in 'homemade sling' outside his home

Lyrics

Umar Riaz and Akasa Singh – Koi Aaye Toh Le Aaye Song Lyrics

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Nitish Rana as captain in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan runs short of life-saving drugs

News

Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

News

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?

News

Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US