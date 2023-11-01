Nayanthara’s Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ to release on Dec 1

Superstar actress Nayanthara is gearing up for her Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ with the release date officially confirmed as December 1. The actress took to her official X account and wrote: “‘Annapoorani’ releasing worldwide on Dec 1st.”

The movie’s production house also took to their X and wrote: “’Annapoorani’ is bringing you a feast and will see you in theatres on the 1st of December. Get Ready!”

The plot details are still not fully out, though the film’s team had recently dropped a teaser in which Nayanthara seemed to hail from an orthodox, upper caste household. A massive foodie and a dreamer, Nayanthara’s character seemingly leaves her old life behind to chase her dreams of most likely being a cook.

This is mainly alluded to by the scene of her character seemingly reading various cookbooks detailing various vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, hiding them behind her academic books.

The movie has been shot in Srirangam, Trichy in Tamil Nadu where the scenes of an agraharam are showcased where a pooja is going on.

‘Annapoorani’ will mark Nayanthara’s very next venture after she made her Bollywood debut with SRK and Atlee’s mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, establishing her as a pan-Indian name.

‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, and will mark the reunion of Jai and Nayanthara after a decade.

In addition, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakkaravarthy. The film’s music has been composed by ‘Varisu’ composer Thaman.