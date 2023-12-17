Rashmika Mandanna gifted her captivating anime avatar

Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent anime enthusiast recently posted a captivating anime avatar gifted to her by Crunchyroll. The artist behind this incredible creation is Yue Yin Zheng.

Rashmika Mandanna’s anime avatar is not just a visual representation but also a reflection of her favourite anime series, capturing the essence of her personality.

She expressed her love for anime and highlighted her enjoyment of watching anime on Crunchyroll in Telugu and Tamil dubs. Furthermore, she shared her current favourites, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, and My Dress Up Darling.