scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

The makers of 'Salaar', celebrating the unprecedented 100 million hits on the first teaser, issued a statement claiming that it was an incredible milestone.

By Agency News Desk
'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views
Prabhas in Salaar _ pic courtesy yt

The makers of ‘Salaar’, celebrating the unprecedented 100 million hits on the first teaser, issued a statement claiming that it was an incredible milestone. The official handle of Hombale Films, which is the production house behind the Prabhas-starrer helmed by the ‘KGF’ director Prasanth Neel, shared the news about the viral teaser clocking so many views.

“100 Million Views and we’re feeling dino-mite! Thank you all for being part of this incredible milestone. Your support means the world to us,” gushed the Hombale Films handle.

A note put up by the production house, which rose to prominence because of blockbusters ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, said: “Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the ‘Salaar’ revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema’s prowess.”

The note added: “A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the ‘Salaar teaser’ beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary.”

It ended with: “Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence. Together, let’s continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema.”

‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films. Its star cast includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

Ravi Basrur is the music composer and Bhuvan Gowda is the man behind the cameras. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 28 this year.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’
Next article
Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest
This May Also Interest You
News

Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

News

When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

Technology

1st 'tooth regrowth' drug to enter human clinical trials in 2024

Technology

Cocaine, alcohol abuse linked to brain changes, cognitive decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Technology

New AI tool can decode brain cancer’s genome during surgery

News

Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film

News

Salman Khan says he will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study

News

Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Neena Gupta to reunite with Kanwaljeet Singh again in ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US