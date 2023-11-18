scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Susmita Chatterjee mastered how to ride motorcycle in 10 days

Susmita Chatterjee, who will be sharing the big screen with superstar Jeet in her next film, ‘Manush’, mastered how to ride a Royal Enfield motorcycle in just 10 days.

By Agency News Desk
Susmita Chatterjee mastered how to ride motorcycle in 10 days _pic courtesy news agency
Susmita Chatterjee mastered how to ride motorcycle in 10 days _pic courtesy news agency

 Bengali actress Susmita Chatterjee, who will be sharing the big screen with superstar Jeet in her next film, ‘Manush’, mastered how to ride a Royal Enfield motorcycle in just 10 days.

The upcoming action-thriller film required the ‘Chengiz’ actress to perform some daredevil bike stunts with a Royal Enfield, and as she wasn’t a bike riding expert and only knew the basics, mastering how to ride such a powerful bike in just 10 days is one immense feat.

Detailing her challenging journey, the actress opened up on both the difficulties of learning as well as its many thrills. She said: “It was such a thrilling and challenging experience for me and really difficult because the weight of the bike is much heavier than mine.

“Haha… I knew the basics of bike riding but I am no pro. However, in 10 days I mastered it as much as I could. I loved every bit of it, and our Masterji Ravi Verma was so kind to me, and the experience was beautiful and enjoyable, thanks to him.”

A power-packed action-thriller film, while the actress had detailed that the shoot was a fun experience in a behind-the-scenes moment, the task of undergoing rigorous training for her stunt work for the sake of authenticity, is a testament to her commitment to giving it her all.

Revealed to be quite the monstrous action film from its trailer, the movie is filled with grandiose action, violence, and thrills.

‘Manush: Child of Destiny’ is directed by Sanjoy Sommader and stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, Ayanna Chatterjee, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, and Saurav Chakrabarti

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Tiger’ franchise close to my heart and Salman Khan’s too, says Katrina Kaif
Next article
Emily Blunt says her stutter sometimes becomes a 'nightmare'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US