Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' track 'Annan Adhiradhi' is swag-laden gangsta rap

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Leo’ has not yet revealed everything it has to offer. The movie has just unveiled its new promo track ‘Annan Adhiradhi’, a swag-laden gangsta rap track which infuses Tamil film music and rock riffs.

The rapping of Tha Mystro and MC SAI is pure Ice-T and Tupac style gangsta rap, emitting a lot of swag and attitude as rock riffs come in the background alongside some classic Tamil film music, using as part of the song’s percussive instrumentation.

The rhythm is extremely catchy and the rap is just an all out attitude-packed, swag-filled energy boost which does justice to why Leo is always referred to in the film as a ‘bada**’.

Unlike a lot of standard film productions, given the grandeur and the whole spectacle of ‘Leo’, the song in its entire sound design is surprisingly rooted and grounded in its production, featuring a very underground sort of style which really sells the whole hardcore gangsta feel that ‘Annan Adhiradhi’ is trying to give.

The swag in the music video is off the charts, the cars are smoking, the boys are wearing full on rap clothes and grooving, and there is fire everywhere. Furthermore, the video also cuts to certain parts showcasing just how dangerous Thalapathy’s character Leo is in the film.

However, at the end of the video in a somewhat bizarre twist, the actor is shown taking a sword and then dipping it in chocolate. It looks both weird and yet incredibly cool, particularly because Leo is a chocolatier in the movie.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Leo’ is an action-thriller film which from its trailer alone looks like an all out violent spectacle. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun in lead roles. It will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.