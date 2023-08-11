scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Vishal Krishna Reddy denies rumours of marriage with actress Lakshmi Menon

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Rumours of Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy’s, (popularly known as Vishal) marriage to actress Lakshmi Menon had been circulating for months. The actor has finally denied these reports after his own team refuted the statement.

Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), the actor on August 11 morning wrote: “Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless.”

Explaining the reason behind his delayed response to these rumours, the actor said: “The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image.”

“It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless,” he added.

Vishal is a very big name in the Tamil film industry and has acted in Telugu films as well as Malayalam films, doing a wide variety of roles in different genres ranging from action, romance, thrillers, dramas, neo-noir and more.

Some of his big films include ‘Satyam’, ‘Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai’, ‘Thaamirabharani’, ‘Villain’, ‘Irumbu Tharai’, ‘Chakra’, ‘Enemy’, ‘Vedi’ and many more.

Some of his most recent outings include ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’ and ‘Laththi Muruganantham’ in 2022. His upcoming projects include ‘Mark Antony’, ‘Thupparivaalan 2’, ‘Kaniyan Poongundran’ and ‘Vishal 34’ where he will be actively serving as both producer and executive producer.

Apart from his roles in Tamil cinema, he has helped produce various Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies, with many being dubbed in Hindi which became blockbusters even in North India.

–IANS

anv/kvd

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled
Next article
Bella Hadid posts about her first day back at work after recovering from ailment
This May Also Interest You
News

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

News

'Jawan' has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

Technology

Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

News

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Technology

Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India

News

Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

News

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

News

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US