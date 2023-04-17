scorecardresearch
MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

Bigg Boss Season 16 winner and popular rapper MC Stan joined the party.

By Shweta Ghadashi
MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party pic courtesy twitter
Politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftaar party on Sunday at Taj Land’s End, Bandra, and the who’s who of the Hindi film and television industry graced the event.

Bigg Boss Season 16 winner and popular rapper MC Stan joined the party. Stan was seen wearing black pathani suit. He was seen greeting Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique.

MC Stan’s appearance is indeed interesting to see, as the ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ fame’s humble nature will leave his fans impressed. After all, the Bigg Boss 16 is now the big star.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
'Being badass is more than just a state of mind,' says Radhika Apte
International hockey returns to Chennai after 16 years, to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023
