MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

Politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftaar party on Sunday at Taj Land’s End, Bandra, and the who’s who of the Hindi film and television industry graced the event.

Bigg Boss Season 16 winner and popular rapper MC Stan joined the party. Stan was seen wearing black pathani suit. He was seen greeting Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique.

MC Stan’s appearance is indeed interesting to see, as the ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ fame’s humble nature will leave his fans impressed. After all, the Bigg Boss 16 is now the big star.