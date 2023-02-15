scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for 'Kundali Bhagya' wedding sequence

TV actress Shraddha Arya speaks about the wedding sequence in the show and how challenging it was to work on her bridal look.

By News Bureau
Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for 'Kundali Bhagya' wedding sequence
Shraddha Arya _ pic courtesy instagram

TV actress Shraddha Arya speaks about the wedding sequence in the show and how challenging it was to work on her bridal look. The actress, who will be shown getting married for the second time, after the five-year-leap, to Arjun Suryavanshi (played by Shakti Arora), said: “Preeta is one of the most loved TV characters and I have to say her journey has been very unique.”

She added that to make the wedding look more special she thought of designing the look herself.

“To be honest, I really wanted to make the track special; hence, I personally conceptualised my new wedding look by myself. In fact, when the team had started planning for this particular look, I asked them if I could design my own wedding look and they readily agreed,” she shared.

In the show, before the leap, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) was shown as the wife of Karan Luthra (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar). After Dheeraj left the show, Shakti joined the daily soap, and it will be revealed in the coming episodes to the family that he is Karan only. However, right now everyone thinks of him as Arjun, and he is getting married to Preeta.

The actress shares how challenging it was to work on her wedding look and she had to sit for hours with the stylists to conceptualise it perfectly.

“After a few brainstorming sessions with the stylists and the creative team, we came up with a fascinating look and I am sure the sequence will grab everyone’s attention. I chose an elegant and slightly embroidered outfit and though it was heavy, I loved the final look to the core. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum and let the outfit shine,” she added.

Shraddha said that though this won’t be her first wedding in the show, she is still excited about the wedding sequence and her look.

“I must add that I have got married a number of times in Kundali Bhagya, but I still wanted to look as beautiful as a new bride during the sequence. In fact, when I walked onto the set, everyone hooted for me, which felt like a mini achievement. My husband also loved my look, but I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to the whole high-octane sequence,” she concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Pic. Sourcesarya12
Previous article
New Nokia smartphone with 6.43-inch display launched in India
Next article
Gurmeet Choudhary to portray the legendary Rajput warrior-king Maharana Pratap
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US