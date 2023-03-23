scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash during hot photoshoot

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have painted the town red with their romance ever since they stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's hot photoshoot will make you drool
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's hot photoshoot will make you drool

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have painted the town red with their romance ever since they stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two often make public appearances and do not shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Karan Kundrra wished fans Gudi Padwa and shared a hot photoshoot video. He captioned the video, “Yeh jo hot ladkiyaan hoti hain naa ajeeb hi hoti hain”.

Karan is seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants while Tejasswi was seen wearing a lilac outfit. They both were looking damn hot in this photoshoot.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s hot photoshoot will make you drool below:

