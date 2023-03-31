Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her traditional look in pink silk lehenga at Filmfare Awards Marathi 2022

Planet Marathi Presents Filmfare Awards Marathi 2022. Our beauty Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted at the awards.

For the awards night, Tejasswi picked up a beautiful traditional dual-toned silk lehenga in pink and turquoise. She finished off the look with a pretty choker necklace and a slick bun.

In the comment section, Tejus’s fan is appreciating their idol for never disappointing fans with her looks and outfit. One user wrote, “Aww my Babeee looking beautiful”. Another wrote”Sitaron ki mehfil mein Chand aaya hai”.