Aishwarya Khare channels Sridevi, Priyanka Chopra vibes for portrayal of child-like character

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who has started behaving like a child for the ongoing sequence of the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, shared on how to bring the authenticity to the track she is taking references from movies like ‘Sadma’ and ‘Barfi’, in order to learn and portray the raw emotions better each day.

Recently, viewers witnessed Lakshmi (Aishwarya) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) meeting with a major accident, after which everyone observed a behavioural change in Lakshmi.

She has started behaving like a seven-year-old child, leaving everyone in a state of shock. In these testing times, Rishi has been extremely supportive of Lakshmi, taking care of her every step of the way.

While the ongoing dramatic sequences have kept everyone hooked, preparing for such scenes can be a challenging yet rewarding task that encourages actors to push their limits and explore new opportunities.

Aishwarya is also going the extra mile to portray this child-like character.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: “When I was informed about this drastic change in my character, I was immediately reminded of Sridevi mam’s movie — ‘Sadma’, especially since our creative team had also given the same reference. I watched that movie again for renewed inspiration.”

“Although I was quite excited to try something new, doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging. I decided to prepare well for this character and even watched ‘Barfi’ where Priyanka Chopra’s character Jhilmil also has the body language of a child,” she shared.

Aishwarya continued saying, “Even my director has been a great help for me, as he guides me through every scene and helps me draw the line between acting like a child and going overboard with it.”

“This new ongoing track is like a breath of fresh air for our show, and I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to try something different on television, that nobody has done in recent times. I hope the audience showers us with a lot of love too,” she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.