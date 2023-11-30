Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting beaten for Ajitabh’s antics

Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting anecdote about his younger brother Ajitabh, saying how he used to be scolded by their parents for the latter’s mischiefs. Ajitabh Bachchan, the younger brother of Amitabh is a businessman.

In the episode 78 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh welcomed rollover junior Anirudh Sahu on the hot seat. Anirudh is 15 years old, and studies in the 10th grade. He hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Big B said: “There was one thing mentioned in your report card about your dislikes. It said you don’t like being a younger brother. Why so?”

To this Anirudh replied, “Sir, here’s why. My elder brother is in the second year of B.A. While I am working, he sits idle. If there is any work to be done, my parents will call out to me. If my brother wants to go out it they give him permission. If I want to step out to get ice cream, the whole family opposes it.”

“Sir, they go back and forth between ‘you’re too young’, and ‘you’re old enough’,” he shared.

The actor said: “They call you for everything because they trust you more. Doesn’t that sound good? They don’t trust your brother; they trust you more.”

The young contestant then asked Big B: “Sir; you’re the elder brother and have a younger brother. How was it with you?”

The 81-year-old actor shared: “It was slightly different. If my younger brother goofed up, I’d get whacked. My parents would discipline me too. ‘Why didn’t you stop him when you knew he was making a mistake?’. ‘You will get a beating for not stopping him’.”

“Things like that happen. Let me tell you, this is your training period. When you grow up, you will look after yourself and your family, then you will be reminded of all this. Okay? So, don’t mind it. Consider it a part of your training,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.