Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 preps have begun

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the preparation for the 15 season of  the popular quiz game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) has begun.

Amitabh took to his blog on Sunday, where he talked about the show.

“KBC preps., have begun and the need to keep at it till the fluency develops and the errors and mistakes do not occur on set.. we are human after all and mistakes do happen but the effort is ever made to avoid them,” he wrote.

He then on Monday shared a glimpse from his Sunday meet with his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family. The thespian also shared an update for the show.

“The changes that do be heard on the promotional decree now displayed on various platforms, is evident in the game play and by the morrow the ones that do go to KBC shall be in a position to learn of them..and if there be no opportunity to see the broadcast there is the PlayAlong on Sony Liv, which promises I think some better opportunities this season.. more of which shall be determined when the KBC season 15 for Sony begins the begin..”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is the official Hindi adaptation of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ franchise. It has been hosted by Big B since its inception, except for during the third season, which was presented by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

The first look of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con. The grand event marked a significant milestone as it became the first-ever Indian film to participate in the prestigious international Comic-Con.

Big B, who joined the panel discussion via a live Zoom call, shared an interesting anecdote about his upcoming film ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ going to San Diego Comic-Con.

He shared that he was unaware of how significant this was and that his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan enlightened him about the magnitude.

