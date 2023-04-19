scorecardresearch
'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her

Rupali Ganguly-starrer 'Anupamaa' is witnessing tragic moments between Anupamaa and Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna after they both parted ways

By Agency News Desk

Rupali Ganguly-starrer ‘Anupamaa’ is witnessing tragic moments between Anupamaa and Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna after they both parted ways as Anuj blamed her for separating him from his adopted daughter Choti Anu. However, he is missing Anupamaa now and wants to meet her.

In the latest promo, dropped by the makers, Anupamaa and Anuj both seem to be missing each other and want a glimpse of each other. Anupamaa tells her mother that she doesn’t know what Anuj wants from her.

Anuj stands behind the wall of a class room and looks at Anupamaa who is taking dance classes. While Anupamma also gets a feeling that Anuj is somewhere around. However, it is not shown that they met each other but it is an indication that there is still a bond of love between them.

‘Anupamaa’ is a story of a middle-aged woman who wants to make her place in society despite facing all the odds.

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

