Jay Bhanushali returns to fiction after 11 years

After a gap of 11 years, popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali is returning to the fiction genre with teleserial 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'.

By News Bureau
Jay Bhanushali returns to fiction after 11 years
Jay Bhanushali _ pic courtesy instagram

After a gap of 11 years, popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali is returning to the fiction genre with teleserial ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. Talking about his comeback and being part of the show, Jay said: “What a perfect way to make me comeback to the small screen after 11 years. The show is progressive with an enthralling storyline. Moreover, I am extremely excited to explore my romantic side on-screen, that has been on my bucket list for a long time.”

The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kayamath’, and his last fictional show was ‘Kairi: Rishta Khatta Meetha’.

Later, he also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye 5’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Further talking about his character Shivendra in his new project, Jay added: “My character Shivendra is a kind-hearted man who is very determined and focused on his life as well as business goals.

“He is fond of people who are righteous with a modern perspective towards life. And that’s how he ends up falling in love with Surilii which begins the story of ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. I am sure Shivendra will be loved by many, and I am eagerly looking forward to this new journey.”

‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ is a story of Shivendra Barot, the eldest son of the Barot family who has to carry forward the royal lineage. Shivendra falls in love with Surilii (Tina Dutta) and his mother Damayanti’s (Kitu Gidwani) tries to convince him that she is not perfect for him as he belongs to a royal family.

How things turns up and if he is able to continue his relationship with her will form the plot of the show.

‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ premieres on Sony Entertainment Television on April 10.

Pic. Sourceijaybhanushali
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

