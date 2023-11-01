Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar ask Khaanzaadi to kiss her on cheeks

After Samarth Jurel’s wildcard entry in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the dynamics have completely changed. There was a love triangle between Abhishek Kumar, his ex Isha Malviya and her current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, it looks like Abhishek is forming a new bond with Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. The video shows them sharing some cute moments together.

Abhishek Kumar seems to have decided to move on from Isha Malviya finally. Abhishek says, ‘Muje maaf kar dena please uthak baithak karke sorry maangta hoon. Khaanzaadi replies saying, ‘ Agar wapas same cheez kiya toh?

Abhishek flirts with her and says, ‘Cheeks par kiss kardena please”