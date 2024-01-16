Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar says sorry to Samarth Jurel; Isha Malviya breaks down in tears as he gets eliminated

It was the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. The episode started with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbashiya entering the house to share some laughter with the housemates. Furthermore, the episode saw an emotional elimination.

After Bharti and Harsh left the house, Karan Johar shared that this week’s nomination would be announced by Bigg Boss himself. It was revealed that Samarth Jurel got eliminated this week. The actor’s eviction saddened the contestants, and his girlfriend Isha Malviya broke down.

Samarth Jurel entertained everyone with his dance moves and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya took their exit, Bigg Boss announced Samarth’s name. The guests asked Samarth to perform a pole dance. They asked him to use Abhishek Kumar as a pole, and the two put up a great performance.

As Samarth took his exit, he hugged Abhishek as well, and the latter said to him, ‘Sorry.’ He again apologized when the evicted contestant was walking out of the house.

