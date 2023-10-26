scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara Chopra, ‘Bacchi hai’

The contestant who is attracting attention these days in Bigg Boss 17 is Mannara Chopra. 

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara Chopra, 'Bacchi hai' _ pic courtesy jio cinema

The contestant who is attracting attention these days in Bigg Boss 17 is Mannara Chopra. She is always trying to attract someone’s attention and takes everything personally.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, We see kitchen time is continuously decreasing. Bigg Boss will keep the timing of the kitchen according to the way the housemates behave. Ankita Lokhande’s team was cooking. But she did not get much time in the kitchen, due to which she could cook food.

After this she came to Mannara Chopra’s team and asked everyone to work quickly. She was talking to Rinku and Jigna and she said that I can’t tell this girl, so I am telling you. Just this thing made Mannara Chopra nervous. She calls her Bacchi hai. Khanzaadi said that Ankita meant something else by calling her a child. But Mannara had found an excuse.

Then when Ankita Lokhande hears her words, she comes to console Mannara and also says sorry. But Mannara Chopra found an excuse and continued to roam around worried about it. Now it happened that his good friend in Bigg Boss, Munawar Faruqui was busy in the kitchen. In such a situation, Mannara remained sitting upset and said to Munawar that when your work is over, he should come and talk to you. In this way, when she did not get any attention from anyone, Mannara’s mood deteriorated.

