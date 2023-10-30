Bigg boss 17: fans compare isha malviya with tina datta; they call 'same level same energy'

On Saturday, Bigg Boss 17 house saw a major twist as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the show. As readers already know, Isha’s former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is already part of the season, and the two continue to share a love-hate relationship. With Samarth’s entry, the dynamics between them have changed and Abhishek was even seen breaking down as he came face to face with Samarth.

In the recent episodes, audiences have seen Abhishek Kumar getting possessive about Isha Malviya. He had also twisted her hands when she was getting friendly with Munawar Faruqui. To this, Samarth Jurel said that his girlfriend’s ex-lover is an “uncouth” man. “

Fans call Isha Malviya’s behaviour is same as Tina Datta while she was with Shalin Bhanot hugging him and looking at the camera the same way Isha does when Samarth was lying on her lap.

User commented saying, ‘Same Level Same Energy’