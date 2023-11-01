scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Housemates lose out on ration after task is called off

The first ration task of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ seems to have gone wrong after housemates did not understand the instructions given by the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ leading to it getting called off.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ Housemates lose out on ration after task is called off _ pic courtesy news agency
Then the ration task begins, where the entire house runs towards the store room to gather as much ration for their respective houses. This leads to arguments between several housemates including Neil Bhatt and Munawar Faruqi.

Seeing the unruly behaviour amid the task, the voice of Bigg Boss says that he is calling off the task,

In the end, Ankita is heard saying: “Khaana nahi hai.”

It seems the real fight for survival will begin now in the house leading to several fights and bonds breaking.

