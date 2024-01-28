‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha channels her inner Poo, Ankita turns into ‘adarsh patni’ for performance

The lights are in place and the stage is all set as ‘Bigg Boss 17’ gears up to get its winner on Sunday night, but before that, an array of performances from the finalists and former housemates will enthrall the audiences.

Ankita Lokhande, who is one of the Top 5 contestants will be showcasing her “adarsh bahu” alter ego with a performance on the title track of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ alongside her husband and evicted contestant Vicky Jain.

Before the performance, where Ankita is seen doing a karwa chauth sequence dressed in a red saree, her husband says: “Kabhi socha nahi tha ke atoot bandhan ki shakti bhi kamzor banjayegi.”

The line denotes the tumultuous journey they have had in their married life in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house in over 100 days.

Adding to Vicky, Ankita says: “Lekin humne saabit kardiya ke log chaahe kitni bhi ungaliyaan humapr uthaaye.. Hum saath hoker duniya ki har taakat ko kamzor bana dengay.”

Then perform former contestants Samarth and Isha.

Samarth’s entry in the show had been very controversial as Isha at first did not agree to him about being her boyfriend in real life. Also, her ex Abhishek Kumar, who has made it to the Top 5, and she were seen repairing their broken relationship.

The dance sequence echoed the same sentiments as Samarth mouths the line: “Main aagaya Isha. Ab humein koi bhi door nahi kar sakta”.

To which, Isha replies: “ Tu kya bolke aaya hai? Tu boyfriend bolke aaya hai?”

The two then are seen shaking-a-leg on the song ‘You are my Soniya’ picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan from the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’