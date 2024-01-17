Bigg boss 17: mc stan supports munawar faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has made headlines ever since the controversial reality show premiered. The stand-up comedian’s personal life became a topic of discussion on the public platform when Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Several celebs supported Munawar Faruqui as his personal life was discussed majorly by the contestants and the makers of the show. Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who is Munawar’s close friend, has shown his support for him and shared an Instagram story.

Sharing a picture with him, MC Stan wrote, “Meter kheech k rakh Lala trophy aari Na. Always got ur back Brooski. Haq se!!! Gang! Show sum Love.