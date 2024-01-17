HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: MC Stan supports Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has made headlines ever since the controversial reality show premiered.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 MC Stan supports Munawar Faruqui
Bigg Boss 17 MC Stan supports Munawar Faruqui_pic courtesy instagram

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has made headlines ever since the controversial reality show premiered. The stand-up comedian’s personal life became a topic of discussion on the public platform when Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Several celebs supported Munawar Faruqui as his personal life was discussed majorly by the contestants and the makers of the show. Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who is Munawar’s close friend, has shown his support for him and shared an Instagram story.

Sharing a picture with him, MC Stan wrote, “Meter kheech k rakh Lala trophy aari Na. Always got ur back Brooski. Haq se!!! Gang! Show sum Love.

Mc Stan
Bigg boss 17: mc stan supports munawar faruqui
Previous article
Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla to star in psychological thriller ‘Ego’
Next article
Centre to notify strict IT rules soon to tackle deepfake issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
OTHER STORIES

More Updates