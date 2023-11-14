Chandni Sharma was last person to be casted for 'Jhanak': 'Instantly gave it a nod'

Actress Chandni Sharma, who is set to play the role of Arshi in the upcoming show ‘Jhanak’, shared that she was the last person who was casted for the show among other star cast, and also revealed insights into her character.

In the show, Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak, along with Krushal Ahuja, aka Anirudh, as the main protagonist and Chandni will essay the character of Arshi.

Talking about her casting, Chandni shared: “I think I was the last person to be cast for the show, among others. When I was informed about the character of Arshi, I was intrigued by it and instantly decided to give it a nod, and I was finalised for the role of Arshi.”

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ fame actress further shared details about her character, saying Arshi is a girl from today’s generation and will be relatable as she is ambitious.

“Arshi has a varied range of layers to her characters, and with every given situation, the audience will get an opportunity to witness the different emotions of Arshi. Arshi and I are similar in real life, we are both ambitious and passionate about dance. I do relate to Arshi at a certain level, and this is the beauty of an actor, you get a chance to portray even those qualities and emotions that you do not possess in real life,” she added.

‘Jhanak’ is the tale of a young girl who dreams of being a dancer but paves her journey through many hardships. Jhanak overcomes all challenges to achieve her aspirations, but a tragedy strikes her family and her world crumbles.

Anirudh enters Jhanak’s life only to cross paths again, where Jhanak is introduced to Arshi, Anirudh’s life partner.

With the story moving forward, it will turn out that Jhanak and Arshi are connected which will further complicate the equations between them.

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, the show will air on Star Plus from November 20.