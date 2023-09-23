scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Divyanka Tripathi got to explore another aspect of her on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

By Agency News Desk
Divyanka Tripathi got to explore another aspect of her on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Divyanka Tripathi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has returned to the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, and has shared her experience of performing the stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

The actress shared that being a challenger on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ was an enriching adventure for her. Initially, she contemplated if I would be able to perform these stunts as all the stunts were equally tough in her season.

She said: “I feel proud that I emerged stronger and bold. I received a lot of appreciation for my journey in the 11th edition of the show. Being part of the latest edition as a challenger, who sets benchmarks for the daredevils was an honour and felt like a homecoming.

“I loved returning to the thrilling world of stunts and the accomplishments of these fierce tasks developed a sense of achievement in me. This season was quite different, and it has lived up to its theme, ‘Harr level, darr next level’. I am thankful to the show as I got to explore another aspect of me this time as well.”

The actress also spoke about the toughest challenge on the show which tested her strength.

She said: “All the stunts that are devised on the show are difficult in some or the other way but the second challenge that I performed on the show was like a finale stunt for me. When I learned about it, it looked a bit tougher. I had to compete against two male contestants and go first to perform the stunt to challenge them.

“This task demanded not only extraordinary physical strength but also an unshakable force of will. After the briefing, I was stunned as contestants who would perform after me would know how to do it. Being the first person to figure out the passage of the stunt was tricky. I felt nervous but eventually had it all under control and gave my best.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Colours.

Pic. Sourcedivyankatripathidahiya
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjeev Arora, Sanjay Singh reach Udaipur ahead of Raghav, Parineeti wedding
Next article
Dharmendra is a proud father with success of 'Gadar 2'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US