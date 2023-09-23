Divyanka Tripathi got to explore another aspect of her on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has returned to the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, and has shared her experience of performing the stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

The actress shared that being a challenger on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ was an enriching adventure for her. Initially, she contemplated if I would be able to perform these stunts as all the stunts were equally tough in her season.

She said: “I feel proud that I emerged stronger and bold. I received a lot of appreciation for my journey in the 11th edition of the show. Being part of the latest edition as a challenger, who sets benchmarks for the daredevils was an honour and felt like a homecoming.

“I loved returning to the thrilling world of stunts and the accomplishments of these fierce tasks developed a sense of achievement in me. This season was quite different, and it has lived up to its theme, ‘Harr level, darr next level’. I am thankful to the show as I got to explore another aspect of me this time as well.”

The actress also spoke about the toughest challenge on the show which tested her strength.

She said: “All the stunts that are devised on the show are difficult in some or the other way but the second challenge that I performed on the show was like a finale stunt for me. When I learned about it, it looked a bit tougher. I had to compete against two male contestants and go first to perform the stunt to challenge them.

“This task demanded not only extraordinary physical strength but also an unshakable force of will. After the briefing, I was stunned as contestants who would perform after me would know how to do it. Being the first person to figure out the passage of the stunt was tricky. I felt nervous but eventually had it all under control and gave my best.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Colours.