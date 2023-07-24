scorecardresearch
Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Geetanjali Mishra, will soon be seen stepping into the role of Mrs Rajesh Singh

By Agency News Desk

Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who is known for ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Naagin’, will soon be seen stepping into the role of Mrs Rajesh Singh, the level-headed wife of the titular character of Happu Singh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

The actress shared that as a viewer, she has always loved watching the show for its characters and entertaining storylines. However, she never imagined essaying a character that she enjoyed watching on screen even in her “wildest dreams”.

She shared that the exhilaration is indescribable, and what’s even more incredible for her is the opportunity to share the screen with seasoned and remarkable performers like Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh), Himani Shivpuri ji (Katori Amma), and the rest of the Paltans.

On essaying Rajesh’s character, Geetanjali said: “Playing an established role is never easy since the audience is deeply connected to both the actor and the character. However, I am fully prepared to embrace this responsibility with all my heart. I am confident in my ability to portray this role because I am a huge admirer of the character and have closely followed the show. I focus on getting the character’s nuisances and making it even more captivating while staying true to its appearance and mannerisms.”

The actor further said that she is a fan of Rajesh’s on-screen presence and unique mannerisms as the character is of a vibrant and fearless woman with a strong personality.

“She fearlessly stands up for her beliefs and is never easily defeated by her husband, Happu, or mother-in-law, Katori Amma. Moreover, she adds a touch of Bollywood drama and entertainment to the household. So, get ready to witness the new Rajesh, who will bring an extra dose of entertainment, glamour, and gharelu comedy to your television screens very soon! I’m certain the audience is just as excited and will shower me with love as they embrace their new Dabbang Dulhaniya with open arms, the actress said.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

