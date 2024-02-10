HomeTVNews

Hina Khan’s Goa travel diary is all about swimming, scooty rides & ice creams

By Agency News Desk
Hina Khan's Goa travel diary is all about swimming, scooty rides & ice creams
Hina Khan | Goa travel _ pic courtesy Instagram

Embarking on a picturesque journey in Goa, actress Hina Khan offered an enchanting glimpse into her swimming lessons, late-night scooty rides and indulging in delectable ice creams. Hina’s travel diary paints a vibrant picture of leisure and exploration in the sunny coastal paradise.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actress, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures enjoying at Goa beach.

The clicks feature Hina sitting and relaxing in a chair on the beach, wearing a blue short dress, and black sunglasses. She is posing candidly for the lenses while sitting barefooted.

The post is captioned: “Goa waale beach pe…”

In the Stories section, Hina can be seen giving swimming lessons to a little boy named Kiyan Sharma Kapoor. The video was captioned as: “This cutie… I love kids, they put you in a good mood, and they are so full of life… The soul heals being around children… BTW I think I can be a good babysitter”.

There is another video which shows the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant exploring the delicacies of Goa. She gave the geo tag “Vagator, Goa”. The snippet is captioned: “#creamchoc Try their mango cheesecake frozen yoghurt in a biscuit cone.. thank me later.”

The ‘Hacked’ actress is also seen grooving to the tune of ‘Bella Ciao’ wearing a yellow dress, while she enjoys a late night scooty ride at Anjuna. It is captioned as: “It’s all about late night scooty rides in Goa..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

Previous article
‘We'll look to finish in the top four positions’ says Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh
Next article
'Shark Tank India 3' witness clash between luggage brands 'Assembly' & 'Nasher Miles'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US