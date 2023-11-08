scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Jhalak Dikhlaja 11' got me back on television, says Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali is set to make a comeback on Indian television, stepping back into the spotlight with his participation in the eleventh season of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja ‘.

By Agency News Desk
'Jhalak Dikhlaja 11' got me back on television, says Aamir Ali
'Jhalak Dikhlaja 11' got me back on television, says Aamir Ali _ pic courtesy news agency

Popular actor Aamir Ali is set to make a comeback on Indian television, stepping back into the spotlight with his participation in the eleventh season of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja ‘. Aamir, who was last seen on the web-series ‘The Trial’, said: “Jhalak was the one show that was on the bucket list. A big reason why I have made a comeback on television is because of Jhalak. I had stopped doing television and was concentrating on doing OTT more. So yeah, Jhalak was the show that got me back on television. “

The actor revealed why the dance-based show has held a special interest for him.

“Though I have previously been part of a dance reality show, Jhalak held a special interest for me. It’s a platform that truly celebrates the art of dance, and I’ve long desired to be a part of Jhalak. I feel immensely happy and grateful for this chance,” he said.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls voicing Black Widow for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders Hindi dub ‘a surreal experience’
Next article
PKL 10: Rohit Gulia expresses his joy of playing for Gujarat Giants again
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US