Kanika Mann on ‘Chand Jalne Laga’: Embodying Tara comes naturally to me

Actress Kanika Mann, who is set to play the lead in the upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has opened up on the preparations she underwent for her character, and called the show a beautiful tale of love and fate’s twists. ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika as Dev and Tara respectively. The story outlines the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulls them apart.

As the age-old saying ‘Love is the fire that kindles the heart,’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ is that blazing fire, promising to be the most passionate love story of the year.

Talking about the her character, Kanika said: “I’ll be seen essaying the role of Tara. She is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a facade to hide her wounds.”

“She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev,” said Kanika.

Kanika added: “Tara is a confident, intellectual, and resilient girl who fears nothing. As a kid, she was frightened of nearly everything, but over the years, she has become independent and self-assured.”

“I think the best preparation for an actor is reading the script thoroughly. It helped me understand the character’s background, motives, and emotions. Embodying Tara comes very naturally to me because she and I have so many traits in common,” she shared.

The ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ fame actress further revealed her approach towards selecting a project.

She said: “The quality of the script and the overall story have been my primary considerations. I look for well-written, engaging, and challenging roles that allow me to showcase my craft and connect with the viewers.”

“I’m drawn to complex and multi-dimensional characters. I want roles that give me a chance to explore a character’s emotional range and growth throughout the story. It’s great to have a project that can challenge me artistically and push my boundaries,” said the 30-year-old actress.

Kanika shared that she is inclined to consent to a project if it diversifies her portfolio or marks her foray into a genre.

“Ultimately, there is an element of intuition involved in an actor’s decision-making process,” she said.

Kanika called ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ a beautiful tale of love and fate’s twists.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ will premiere from October 23 on Colors.