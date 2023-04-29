Kanwar Dhillon: When I dance, I forget everything else

Kanwar Dhillon, who is known for his role of Shiva Pandya in the daily soap ‘Pandya Store’ talks about the love he has had for dance since childhood. The actor also shared his interest in doing a dance reality show in the near future.

He said: “Dance is something that I have loved as a kid. When I was in school, I remember my mother enrolling me in Shiamak Davar’s summer funk for two years, but after the second year, I told her that I don’t want to go. I didn’t want to learn in a group because I didn’t feel liberated. I would rather dance at home in front of the mirror and never went for professional coaching as such.”

“I have enjoyed dancing since I was a kid. When I am dancing, I don’t really care about the world, and I think that is what dance is all about. You forget everything around you and just enjoy the moment,” the actress said.

Going down memory lane, Kanwar recalled his childhood memories and said: “One particular song that I remember dancing to like a maniac is ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ on my 7th birthday, as at that time ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ was just released and Hrithik Roshan was a rage at that time, and I also have some stupid videos of me dancing as a kid on the song.”

“I was obsessed with Hrithik and the song at one point, and it was one of my favourite songs back then. Also, Salman Khan’s ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ was another song on my favourite list. So basically, all the shirtless songs and all the songs where heroes are masculine and well-built, I always love those songs.”

Talking about the importance of dance in his life, Kanwar said: “Dancing is an important aspect of an actor’s life and profession. The more fluent you are with your diction and skills, the more it helps you. Similarly, if you have an opportunity in the future and are fluent in your dancing skills, it will always help you. But it does not mean that if you don’t know how to dance, you cannot become an actor.”

“But the more qualities you possess, the more complete you are as an artist. Even if you manage to dance and enjoy it, the camera captures it beautifully. I have not taken any professional coaching, but when I dance, I dance my heart out. I have always received love from people when I have danced on screen,” he said.

“There was a point where I had a lot of stage fright, but gradually, with my work, that has gone away. But dancing is something with which I am very occasional, but if I get an opportunity to do a show like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, I will polish my skills more and learn a lot,” the actor said.