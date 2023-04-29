scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kanwar Dhillon: When I dance, I forget everything else

Kanwar Dhillon talks about the love he has had for dance since childhood, also shared his interest in doing a dance reality show in the near future.

By Agency News Desk
Kanwar Dhillon: When I dance, I forget everything else
Kanwar Dhillon _ pic courtesy instagram

Kanwar Dhillon, who is known for his role of Shiva Pandya in the daily soap ‘Pandya Store’ talks about the love he has had for dance since childhood. The actor also shared his interest in doing a dance reality show in the near future.

He said: “Dance is something that I have loved as a kid. When I was in school, I remember my mother enrolling me in Shiamak Davar’s summer funk for two years, but after the second year, I told her that I don’t want to go. I didn’t want to learn in a group because I didn’t feel liberated. I would rather dance at home in front of the mirror and never went for professional coaching as such.”

“I have enjoyed dancing since I was a kid. When I am dancing, I don’t really care about the world, and I think that is what dance is all about. You forget everything around you and just enjoy the moment,” the actress said.

Going down memory lane, Kanwar recalled his childhood memories and said: “One particular song that I remember dancing to like a maniac is ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ on my 7th birthday, as at that time ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ was just released and Hrithik Roshan was a rage at that time, and I also have some stupid videos of me dancing as a kid on the song.”

“I was obsessed with Hrithik and the song at one point, and it was one of my favourite songs back then. Also, Salman Khan’s ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ was another song on my favourite list. So basically, all the shirtless songs and all the songs where heroes are masculine and well-built, I always love those songs.”

Talking about the importance of dance in his life, Kanwar said: “Dancing is an important aspect of an actor’s life and profession. The more fluent you are with your diction and skills, the more it helps you. Similarly, if you have an opportunity in the future and are fluent in your dancing skills, it will always help you. But it does not mean that if you don’t know how to dance, you cannot become an actor.”

“But the more qualities you possess, the more complete you are as an artist. Even if you manage to dance and enjoy it, the camera captures it beautifully. I have not taken any professional coaching, but when I dance, I dance my heart out. I have always received love from people when I have danced on screen,” he said.

“There was a point where I had a lot of stage fright, but gradually, with my work, that has gone away. But dancing is something with which I am very occasional, but if I get an opportunity to do a show like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, I will polish my skills more and learn a lot,” the actor said.

Pic. Sourcekanwardhillon_
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals
Next article
‘Don’t allow politicisation’, says Babita Phogat; Vinesh asks her not to weaken the movement as sisters face-off
This May Also Interest You
News

A leopard shows up instead of a tiger during the shoot of ‘Baghin’

Sports

Olympian Pargat Singh supports agitating wrestlers, slams P.T. Usha

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is learning boxing to perform well in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first vs Gujarat Giants

News

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

News

Salman Khan to be produced in court!

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Mayers' fifties power Lucknow Super Giants to historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Taiwan to change Covid-19 classification

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 627 new Covid cases

Technology

IIT Guwahati team develops liquid marbles for controlled medicine delivery

Technology

Breathing toxic air may raise cognitive problems in babies: Study

News

When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

Sports

Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies

Technology

80% Indian business leaders say data crucial in decision-making: Report

News

Chris Pratt jokes about delivering Marvel's first 'F-bomb'

Technology

ESA looking to fix antenna glitch on JUICE Jupiter probe

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US